Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Perfect 2BR 1BA Home in Jacksonville! - Available today and ready to move in is a 2 BR 1 BA Home located in Jacksonville, AR. This home comes with central heat/air, plenty of cabinetry in the kitchen, and is also furnished with a stove/oven. It also sits on a nice yard for the kid(s) and/or maybe the pet(s) to enjoy during the Spring and Summer months. Call or text our leasing specialists at (501) 313-0617 today to set up a viewing. Do not miss out on the opportunity to call this house your home!



HUD HOUSING/ SECTION 8 ALWAYS WELCOME



(RLNE4048619)