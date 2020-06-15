792 Foothills Drive

Amenities

Amazing 5 bedroom- fully furnished - Fully Furnished and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just off of I-49. Beautiful entry with formal dining plus eat in kitchen, large kitchen bar, spacious living room with fireplace, very large bedroom upstairs could be used for multipurpose. Master plus one bedroom located on lower floor, 3 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs. Amazing deck with hot tub just off of living room! Perfect for a family or students. Available June 1st but can pre-lease for August if needed.



