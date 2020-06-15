All apartments in Greenland
Find more places like 792 Foothills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenland, AR
/
792 Foothills Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

792 Foothills Drive

792 West Foothills Drive · (479) 521-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

792 West Foothills Drive, Greenland, AR 72701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 792 Foothills Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Amazing 5 bedroom- fully furnished - Fully Furnished and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just off of I-49. Beautiful entry with formal dining plus eat in kitchen, large kitchen bar, spacious living room with fireplace, very large bedroom upstairs could be used for multipurpose. Master plus one bedroom located on lower floor, 3 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs. Amazing deck with hot tub just off of living room! Perfect for a family or students. Available June 1st but can pre-lease for August if needed.

(RLNE5553794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Foothills Drive have any available units?
792 Foothills Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 792 Foothills Drive have?
Some of 792 Foothills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Foothills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
792 Foothills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Foothills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 792 Foothills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenland.
Does 792 Foothills Drive offer parking?
No, 792 Foothills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 792 Foothills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Foothills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Foothills Drive have a pool?
No, 792 Foothills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 792 Foothills Drive have accessible units?
No, 792 Foothills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Foothills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Foothills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Foothills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 792 Foothills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 792 Foothills Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity