7301 Ellsworth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit parking garage media room

Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer. Beautiful new Acacia wood floors in living room that have never had furniture on them and continues into the kitchen and dining room area. Living room also has 15” home theater Klipsch speakers all wired to a closet. Recently painted, split floor plan with so much extra storage throughout. Custom LED lighting, all NEW appliances. Master bedroom has his and her closets, new carpet, deck entrance from master bedroom and jet tub in master bath. Three bedrooms that are very unique with one having custom blinds with tall ceilings, one having window seat, and one with built in shelving. Theater room with four (4) theater motion chairs (push button recline). Also comes with a projector, screen, and wired for 11.2. 1/2 bath downstairs. Gorgeous custom built deck with speakers and a custom built-in fire pit. Extra large privacy fenced back yard with two (2) custom built pitching areas for those baseball/softball players. Also - driveway is set up for a collegiate capable basketball goal. This is a Must See!



Great location and walking distance from Carol Ann Cross Park.



One (1) pet with 25 lb max weight limit.



(RLNE5741818)