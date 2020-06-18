All apartments in Fort Smith
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7301 Ellsworth Road

7301 Ellsworth Road · (479) 434-6837 ext. 001
Location

7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7301 Ellsworth Road · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3487 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer. Beautiful new Acacia wood floors in living room that have never had furniture on them and continues into the kitchen and dining room area. Living room also has 15” home theater Klipsch speakers all wired to a closet. Recently painted, split floor plan with so much extra storage throughout. Custom LED lighting, all NEW appliances. Master bedroom has his and her closets, new carpet, deck entrance from master bedroom and jet tub in master bath. Three bedrooms that are very unique with one having custom blinds with tall ceilings, one having window seat, and one with built in shelving. Theater room with four (4) theater motion chairs (push button recline). Also comes with a projector, screen, and wired for 11.2. 1/2 bath downstairs. Gorgeous custom built deck with speakers and a custom built-in fire pit. Extra large privacy fenced back yard with two (2) custom built pitching areas for those baseball/softball players. Also - driveway is set up for a collegiate capable basketball goal. This is a Must See!

Great location and walking distance from Carol Ann Cross Park.

One (1) pet with 25 lb max weight limit.

(RLNE5741818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Ellsworth Road have any available units?
7301 Ellsworth Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7301 Ellsworth Road have?
Some of 7301 Ellsworth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Ellsworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Ellsworth Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Ellsworth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 Ellsworth Road is pet friendly.
Does 7301 Ellsworth Road offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Ellsworth Road does offer parking.
Does 7301 Ellsworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Ellsworth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Ellsworth Road have a pool?
No, 7301 Ellsworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Ellsworth Road have accessible units?
No, 7301 Ellsworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Ellsworth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 Ellsworth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 Ellsworth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 Ellsworth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
