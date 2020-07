Amenities

412 Ridge Point Dr Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent WITH MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Our homes include 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. They are located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and washer/dryer included.



They are located in the Cavanaugh , Ramsey and Southside school district. The utilities are serviced by OGE and Fort Smith City of Water.



Please call us today to get more information and schedule a time to look at these beautiful homes.



