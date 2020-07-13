Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
2900 S 14th ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2900 S 14th ST
2900 South 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2900 South 14th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Upstairs unit one bedroom one bath all electric with Central heat/ air. Stove and refrigerator provided. No pets. $300 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 S 14th ST have any available units?
2900 S 14th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Smith, AR
.
Is 2900 S 14th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2900 S 14th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 S 14th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2900 S 14th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Smith
.
Does 2900 S 14th ST offer parking?
No, 2900 S 14th ST does not offer parking.
Does 2900 S 14th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 S 14th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 S 14th ST have a pool?
No, 2900 S 14th ST does not have a pool.
Does 2900 S 14th ST have accessible units?
No, 2900 S 14th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 S 14th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 S 14th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 S 14th ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2900 S 14th ST has units with air conditioning.
