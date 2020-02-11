2409 South 51st Court - 1

Amenities

Centrally located, well maintained office building. Built in 2005 this building features 9 spacious offices. The first floor features 7 offices, 2 handicap accessible bathrooms, the reception area as well as a conference room, the kitchen and media room. The building also is equipped with a concrete safe room built to with stand 200 mph winds. The second level features an executive office with a private bath room and a second executive office/conference room and a public bath room.

For Lease: $3500 per Month, For Sale: $650,000

Commercial Office Building

9 Offices

Kitchen

Conference Room

Reception