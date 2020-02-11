All apartments in Fort Smith
2409 South 51st Court - 1

2409 South 51st Court · (479) 420-5439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2409 South 51st Court, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 4196 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
conference room
media room
accessible
Centrally located, well maintained office building. Built in 2005 this building features 9 spacious offices. The first floor features 7 offices, 2 handicap accessible bathrooms, the reception area as well as a conference room, the kitchen and media room. The building also is equipped with a concrete safe room built to with stand 200 mph winds. The second level features an executive office with a private bath room and a second executive office/conference room and a public bath room.
For Lease: $3500 per Month, For Sale: $650,000
Commercial Office Building
9 Offices
Kitchen
Conference Room
Reception

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have any available units?
2409 South 51st Court - 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have?
Some of 2409 South 51st Court - 1's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 South 51st Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2409 South 51st Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 South 51st Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Smith.
Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 has accessible units.
Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 South 51st Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2409 South 51st Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
