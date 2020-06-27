All apartments in Fort Smith
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A

1330 North Albert Pike Avenue · (479) 783-0141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 North Albert Pike Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$505

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus. Our spacious homes offer an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, vaulted ceilings and built-in shelves in the living rooms, walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and so much more! Take advantage of our hard work and come home today!
Come home to The Timbers and take advantage of all of our hard work! Centrally located and only 4 blocks from campus, we offer one and two bedroom apartments. All of our apartment homes have ceiling fans, balconies/patios, walk-in closets, and large living and bedrooms. Our upstairs apartment homes feature 10 foot ceilings, for that added comfort of home. Come and enjoy all that we have to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have any available units?
1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A has a unit available for $505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have?
Some of 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A pet-friendly?
No, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Smith.
Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A offer parking?
No, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A does not offer parking.
Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have a pool?
No, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A has units with air conditioning.
