Apartment List
/
AR
/
elkins
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elkins, AR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Elkins should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyland Park
1501 N Starr
1501 North Starr Drive, Washington County, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
7527 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home located in perfect spot in East Fayetteville just on the edge of city limits. This home is connected to Jasper Springs Ranch, pets and horses are negotiable.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1062 S Liberty Drive
1062 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area.
Results within 10 miles of Elkins
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
20 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
17 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 02:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
750 W Cleveland St
750 West Cleveland Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom apartments, next to U of A Campus - Property Id: 197154 Cute apartments for rent, move in starting August 1. Retro type interior with exposed metal beams and brick walls.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Putnam
432 S. Buchanan Ave.
432 South Buchanan Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
WALKING DISTANCE TO U OF A! STUDENTS WELCOME!! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms House, ACROSS FROM THE HIGH SCHOOL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO U of A. Stainless Steel Appliances (RLNE5936075)

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
7 S. West Avenue
7 South West Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
***7 S. West Avenue*** - Stunning craftsman style historic Fully Furnished home between Dickson St. and the Library.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Heights
2633 N Miranda Ave
2633 North Miranda Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Adorable Home Close to Everything! Move In Ready! - Absolutely adorable! This home is like new and features granite counter-tops, hardwood flooring, spacious bedrooms, huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer, stainless appliances and a covered patio to

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sang Valley
1002 N Eva AVE
1002 North Eva Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
Remodeled 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 car garage near campus with 2 living areas, big backyard, high efficiency heating and cooling. Refrig, washer and dryer included. No smoking, no large (30 lb +) dogs.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Root School
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Elm-Erstan-Baker
258 Miller ST
258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Heights
2663 Miranda AVE
2663 North Miranda Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1536 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July! Taking applications now. Check out this adorable 3bd/2.5ba home nestled in Sunbridge Villas Subdivision. Features a fenced in backyard, a fireplace in the living room, a jacuzzi tub, and granite countertops.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
603 Moan PL
603 West Moan Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1393 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid July. Taking applications now! *Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $995

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
182 Ray AVE
182 South Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1363 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available early August. Taking pre-applications now! Check out this great 3bd/2ba duplex located just off of Crossover. Pets Negotiable. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance. Deposit $1075

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2028 N Leverett AVE
2028 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Coming soon! Available early August. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this great 2bd/2ba condo. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Deposit $1100. Pets negotiable.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
McNair
1935 Stone ST Unit #108
1935 West Stone Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Quiet, safe neighborhood, perfect for students and professionals! Remodeled units, 3 blocks from Campus! Larger than average floorplan, includes 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1771 Oakland AVE
1771 North Oakland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Coming late July!! Taking pre-applications now! This great 4 bedroom home close to the university features a large fenced in backyard you won't want to pass up. *Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1336 W Mount Comfort RD
1336 West Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1391 sqft
Lovely 3 BD, 2 BA home centrally located in Fayetteville, close to U of A, shopping, restaurants, I-49, and trails.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland
203 W Miller ST
203 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1755 sqft
Convenient location, right off of Gregg, close to North Street! Come check out this multi-level Fayetteville home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large eat-in kitchen area, side deck, and huge backyard with mature trees to enjoy with friends.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
V.A. Hill
407 W Lawson ST
407 West Lawson Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1780 sqft
Quaint, 3 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Fayetteville! An open floor plan, hardwood floors and large windows create a comfortable, yet bright environment.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Elkins, AR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Elkins should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Elkins may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Elkins. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Elkins 3 Bedroom ApartmentsElkins Apartments with Balconies
Elkins Apartments with GaragesElkins Apartments with Parking
Elkins Dog Friendly ApartmentsElkins Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARFort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College