37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elkins, AR

Finding an apartment in Elkins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Baldwin
Baldwin
1297 Deerfield
1297 S Deerfield Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Available now! New flooring! Features fenced in yard. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1275. Taking applications now! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance

Hyland Park
Hyland Park
1501 N Starr
1501 North Starr Drive, Washington County, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
7527 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home located in perfect spot in East Fayetteville just on the edge of city limits. This home is connected to Jasper Springs Ranch, pets and horses are negotiable.

Baldwin
Baldwin
1062 S Liberty Drive
1062 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area.
Results within 10 miles of Elkins
Verified

Keystone Crossing
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

Wilson Park
Wilson Park
1051 Molly Court
1051 North Molly Court, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Unique 2 bedroom condo with additional loft space! Just steps to University bus stop! Private balcony, 2.5 baths, all appliances. Plenty of parking with easy access to Greenway trail, Wilson Park, multiple food trucks, & Columbus house brewery.

603 Moan PL
603 Moan PL
603 West Moan Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1393 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid July. Taking applications now! *Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $995

1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875

2028 N Leverett AVE
2028 N Leverett AVE
2028 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Coming soon! Available early August. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this great 2bd/2ba condo. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Deposit $1100. Pets negotiable.

1 Unit Available
V.A. Hill
407 W Lawson ST
407 West Lawson Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1780 sqft
Quaint, 3 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Fayetteville! An open floor plan, hardwood floors and large windows create a comfortable, yet bright environment.

1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking.

1 Unit Available
Asbell
1336 W Mount Comfort RD
1336 West Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1391 sqft
Lovely 3 BD, 2 BA home centrally located in Fayetteville, close to U of A, shopping, restaurants, I-49, and trails.

1 Unit Available
1115 N. Leverett Ave. - 206
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Washer & Dryer included. Plenty of parking. Very close to Greenway trail & Columbus house brewery.

1 Unit Available
North Heights
200 Granada Street - 1
200 E Granada St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
This rental will be available September 1, 2020. This is an upstairs unit.

1 Unit Available
688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland
688 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartments, next to U of A Campus - Property Id: 197154 Cute apartments for rent, move in dates ranging from July 1 to mid August. Retro type interior with exposed metal beams and brick walls.

1 Unit Available
Putnam
295 South Hill Avenue
295 South Hill Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1650 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath modern home available for lease in prime location. Convenient to the downtown square, Razorback Greenway trail, and the University! Open Floor Plan great for entertaining. Beautiful must see home!! All appliances included.

210 W Wilson St
210 W Wilson St
210 West Wilson Street, Greenland, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cute 3bd/2ba home with fenced in yard! - Property Id: 314760 Cute 3bd/2ba home for rent! Features wood look tile throughout, spacious living area, lots of storage and a fenced in backyard. Two car garage. All appliances included.

1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
181 Ray AVE
181 South Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1196 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $975

1 Unit Available
McNair
1935 Stone ST Unit #108
1935 West Stone Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Quiet, safe neighborhood, perfect for students and professionals! Remodeled units, 3 blocks from Campus! Larger than average floorplan, includes 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.

1 Unit Available
University Heights
1500 W. Nettleship St. - 7
1500 West Nettleship Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath apartment right off Razorback Road in Fayetteville near Bud Walton Arena & bus routes. Open floor plan and on site parking lot make this a great opportunity to live in the heart of Fayetteville. All appliances included.

1 Unit Available
North Heights
200 Granada Street - 3
200 East Granada Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
This rental will be available June 20, 2020.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
7 S. West Avenue
7 South West Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
***7 S. West Avenue*** - Stunning craftsman style historic Fully Furnished home between Dickson St. and the Library.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Elkins, AR

Finding an apartment in Elkins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

