apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with pool
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
451 Halleck Coach RD
451 Halleck Coach Road, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.
Centerpoint
1040 Evergreen
1040 Evergreen Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1358 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Centerton. New paint and new carpet! Tile in all wet areas. Master bedroom has a large vanity, his/her closets. Features a whirlpool tub. Fenced Backyard and coverd patio
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
3803 SW Kite DR
3803 Southwest Kite Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1959 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR/3BA Home in Eaglecreek subdivision. All brick, stainless appliances and granite counters. Master suite, has whirlpool tub and huge master closet. Privacy fenced backyard.
1809 SW Stonegrove RD
1809 Southwest Stonegrove Road, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1385 sqft
Lease $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 Wonderful townhome in Bentonville! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinets, eat-in area, dinning room and pantry. Features large closets and whirlpool tub.
2507 SW 10Th ST
2507 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1386 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walmart home office and downtown Bentonville. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has gas fireplace in living room, master has separate whirlpool tub and shower, 2 car garage and fence yard.
1706 SW Riverstone RD
1706 SW Riverstone Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1817 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Home is as Good as New !! Nice Open Floor Plan w/Tile Flooring, Living & Dining Area.
3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
3500 SW Picasso Blvd
3500 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
Like New 3BR/2BA Close to Schools - Convenient location! Close to Walmart HQ, Elm Tree Schools. 3BR/2BA Open Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and includes the fridge and a large walk in pantry.
3607 SW Carter RD
3607 SW Carter Rd, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2434 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with covered front porch. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Master Bedroom/Bath on main level along with 1/2 bath. Three bedrooms and full bath on second level.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING
1201 SW Westbury Place
1201 Southwest Westbury Place, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2419 sqft
1201 SW Westbury Place Available 08/01/20 *1201 SW Westbury Place*** - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Lochmoor subdivision on cul-de-sac.
408 NW J ST
408 Northwest J Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1757 sqft
Excellent rental opportunity in great location! This NW Bentonville home has 4 bedrooms, almost 1800 sq ft and comes with an above ground pool! Plenty of amenities like Granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including fridge, lots
1015 SW Napthali Blvd
1015 Southwest Naphtali Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1795 sqft
Luxury Town Home in the Heart of Bentonville - Property Id: 156272 Rare! Luxury 3 bedroom Town Home in an active lifestyle, low maintenance community with well appointed clubhouse, patio and pool! Right in the heart of Bentonville with close
31 Estes Drive
31 Estes Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful fully renovated townhome in Bella Vista - Property Id: 306241 This home has been renovated top to bottom! New everything and beautifully furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Centerton
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!
Woods Creek South
15 Bluestem LN
15 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2834 sqft
The space and location you want! On a cul-de-sac that has a study, breakfast nook, bonus room, and a huge kitchen with granite counters. Master with luxury bathroom.
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.
1532 Hutchinson St
1532 Hutchinson Street, Pea Ridge, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1530 sqft
Pea Ridge house with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in a great location near public schools. Recently painted and new laminate flooring in bedrooms. Community pool!!
