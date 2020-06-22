1101 Chattie Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout. Just seconds from Bentonville West High School and Centerton Gamble Elementary & minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. This one won't last long! ** Pictures may not be of exact unit** Apps are completed through website prestigenwa.managebuilding.com. Each person 18 years or older to fill out own app. $30.00 App fee per applicant.

