Centerton, AR
1101 Chattie Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1101 Chattie Dr

1101 Chattie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR 72719

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout. Just seconds from Bentonville West High School and Centerton Gamble Elementary & minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. This one won't last long! ** Pictures may not be of exact unit** Apps are completed through website prestigenwa.managebuilding.com. Each person 18 years or older to fill out own app. $30.00 App fee per applicant.
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout. Just seconds from Bentonville West High School and Centerton Gamble Elementary & minutes from Downtown Bentonville & Walmart Home Office. This one won't last long! ** Pictures may not be of exact unit** Apps are completed through website prestigenwa.managebuilding.com. Each person 18 years or older to fill out own app. $30.00 App fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Chattie Dr have any available units?
1101 Chattie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerton, AR.
What amenities does 1101 Chattie Dr have?
Some of 1101 Chattie Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Chattie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Chattie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Chattie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Chattie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Chattie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Chattie Dr does offer parking.
Does 1101 Chattie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Chattie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Chattie Dr have a pool?
No, 1101 Chattie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Chattie Dr have accessible units?
No, 1101 Chattie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Chattie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Chattie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Chattie Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 Chattie Dr has units with air conditioning.
