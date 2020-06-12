Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Cabot, AR with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
949 Pinehurst Loop
949 Pinehurst Loop, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
949 Pinehurst Loop Available 06/25/20 Pre-leasing |Three Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on June 25th! Our Fulton floor plan is 1300 sq ft and boasts of three bedrooms and two baths, stainless steel

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision
11 West Oak Cove, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2016 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Very nice home with high ceilings, nice trim, formal dining room, awesome kitchen with solid surface counters. Covered porch, fenced yard and corner lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9 Wishing Well
9 Wishing Well Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1410 sqft
Great three bedroom two bathroom house with fenced in yard. New deck in 2019. Call today for a show!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1106 W Myrtle A
1106 West Myrtle Street, Cabot, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 2 full bath unit available in downtown Cabot. This unit has stained concrete floors throughout, solid surface counter tops, and updated appliances. Cute front porch, good size for sitting and back patio.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
11 Fox Run Drive
11 Fox Run Drive, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Fully remodeled house in highly desired Cabot. Call today to schedule your showing, iRemodel 501-580-6545

1 of 30

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Chase Cove
103 Hunters Chase Cv, Lonoke County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4400 sqft
Gorgeous home in prestigious gated subdivision on 2 acres. 4 car garage w/storm cellar. Addl parking. Living rm w/ 2 sided fireplace. Eatin kitch w/custom cab, breakfast bar, stainless steel appl, granite, builtin desk.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
32 Seminole
32 Seminole Circle, Austin, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Beautiful home in the Quapaw subdivision. 3 BR 2 BA split floor plan with fenced in backyard and deck.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Cedar Creek Loop
112 Cedar Creek Loop, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1356 sqft
112 Cedar Creek Loop Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Come check out this gorgeous home with all the top of the line amenities this home has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
37 Moonridge Drive
37 Moonridge Drive, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1290 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of storage! Kitchen has been updated with new back splash,hard surface counter tops, above cabinet lighting & paint. Laminate & tile flooring New Carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
300 W Fourth Street
300 4th Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Ward. Apartment has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs along with kitchen, living room, and dining area.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
707 Jefferson Drive
707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4502 Pennpointe Pl
4502 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Executive home for lease near LRAFB - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - This all brick home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails & neighborhood lake access in Pennpointe Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 2400 square feet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Whispering Wind Circle
50 Whispering Wind Circle, Vilonia, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1251 sqft
Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath large living room open to kitchen! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a large living room open to the kitchen, Black and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
208 Kelso Road
208 Kelso Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
3/2 NEW BUILD! - NEW BUILD! 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm., Laundry w/Hook-ups, Stained Concrete Floors, Over-sized Drive, Single Car Carport w/ Over sized Driveway for 2nd Car., Back Porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
344 McFadden Drive
344 Mcfadden Drive, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1904 sqft
***LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*** *** LEASE PURCHASE / OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*** Spacious living areas with an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cabot, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cabot renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

