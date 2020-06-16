77 Pond Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed / 2 bath house in one of the best school districts in the state!!! Centrally located between Searcy and LR… short commute to LRAFB, Camp Robinson, Baptist Hospital, etc. Entire property has been REMODELED! Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, and range with a ventahood. This home also features a new roof, large fenced backyard, energy efficient central HVAC, ceiling fans throughout, washer/dryer hookups and much more.



Fees:

• Security deposit is $875

• Pet friendly but limited to ONE pet under 40 pounds with $350 non-refundable pet fee and additional $25 per month pet rent. (Please do not ask about exceptions for LARGER pets.)

• Application fee is $40 and covers the cost of background check (Eviction, Criminal, Credit).



For more information, please follow this link to schedule a tour or fill out an application:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/spickesproperties



Thank you for your interest.