Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

77 Pond Street

77 Pond Street · No Longer Available
Location

77 Pond Street, Cabot, AR 72023

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed / 2 bath house in one of the best school districts in the state!!! Centrally located between Searcy and LR… short commute to LRAFB, Camp Robinson, Baptist Hospital, etc. Entire property has been REMODELED! Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, and range with a ventahood. This home also features a new roof, large fenced backyard, energy efficient central HVAC, ceiling fans throughout, washer/dryer hookups and much more.

Fees:
• Security deposit is $875
• Pet friendly but limited to ONE pet under 40 pounds with $350 non-refundable pet fee and additional $25 per month pet rent. (Please do not ask about exceptions for LARGER pets.)
• Application fee is $40 and covers the cost of background check (Eviction, Criminal, Credit).

For more information, please follow this link to schedule a tour or fill out an application:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/spickesproperties

Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 77 Pond Street have any available units?
77 Pond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabot, AR.
What amenities does 77 Pond Street have?
Some of 77 Pond Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Pond Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Pond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Pond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Pond Street is pet friendly.
Does 77 Pond Street offer parking?
No, 77 Pond Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Pond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Pond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Pond Street have a pool?
No, 77 Pond Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Pond Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Pond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Pond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Pond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Pond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Pond Street has units with air conditioning.

