25 Amy St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.**



Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Call or email today to set a time to see your next home.



Pet Friendly:

Pets up to 35 lbs allowed with a $100 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month/per pet fee.



Lease Details:

$30 application/background check fee required.

1 Year Lease

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



To apply, visit:



shurleyproperties.managebuilding.com