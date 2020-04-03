25 Amy St.

Amenities
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.**
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Call or email today to set a time to see your next home.
Pet Friendly:
Pets up to 35 lbs allowed with a $100 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month/per pet fee.
Lease Details:
$30 application/background check fee required.
1 Year Lease
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
To apply, visit:
shurleyproperties.managebuilding.com