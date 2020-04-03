All apartments in Cabot
25 Amy St.

25 Amy · (501) 944-2314
Location

25 Amy, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.**

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Call or email today to set a time to see your next home.

Pet Friendly:
Pets up to 35 lbs allowed with a $100 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month/per pet fee.

Lease Details:
$30 application/background check fee required.
1 Year Lease
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

To apply, visit:

shurleyproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Amy St. have any available units?
25 Amy St. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Amy St. have?
Some of 25 Amy St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Amy St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Amy St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Amy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Amy St. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Amy St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Amy St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Amy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Amy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Amy St. have a pool?
No, 25 Amy St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Amy St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Amy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Amy St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Amy St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Amy St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Amy St. has units with air conditioning.
