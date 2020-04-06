Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video, and to apply online.



Very well kept Large 3br 2.5ba with bonus-storage room above garage, just off S. 1st Street.

$1350/mo and $1350 deposit & fees.

Other features include; large living room with vaulted ceiling, french door bottom freezer fridge, electric cook top stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, eat in kitchen and formal dining area.

2 car garage, large back deck/patio area, multiple storage areas inside and outside, privacy fenced back yard, and more!



1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.



No section 8 housing.



Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed prior to completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.



(RLNE4746453)