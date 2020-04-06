All apartments in Cabot
Location

24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Country Village Circle · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video, and to apply online.

Very well kept Large 3br 2.5ba with bonus-storage room above garage, just off S. 1st Street.
$1350/mo and $1350 deposit & fees.
Other features include; large living room with vaulted ceiling, french door bottom freezer fridge, electric cook top stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, eat in kitchen and formal dining area.
2 car garage, large back deck/patio area, multiple storage areas inside and outside, privacy fenced back yard, and more!

1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

No section 8 housing.

Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed prior to completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.

(RLNE4746453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

