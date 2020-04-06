Amenities
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video, and to apply online.
Very well kept Large 3br 2.5ba with bonus-storage room above garage, just off S. 1st Street.
$1350/mo and $1350 deposit & fees.
Other features include; large living room with vaulted ceiling, french door bottom freezer fridge, electric cook top stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, eat in kitchen and formal dining area.
2 car garage, large back deck/patio area, multiple storage areas inside and outside, privacy fenced back yard, and more!
1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.
No section 8 housing.
Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed prior to completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $35/adult also paid on the website.
(RLNE4746453)