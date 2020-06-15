All apartments in Cabot
11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision

11 West Oak Cove · (501) 843-3067
Location

11 West Oak Cove, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Very nice home with high ceilings, nice trim, formal dining room, awesome kitchen with solid surface counters. Covered porch, fenced yard and corner lot. Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted
$1,550. a month $1,550. security deposit. Year built -2006, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with approx. 2016 SF., Carpet, Wood & Tile floors, Separate Dining, Separate Breakfast room and breakfast bar, dishwasher, range, microwave, and disposal. Gas Log Fireplace, Washer & Dryer Connections(Elec). Central air, Central heat (Elec). Hot water (Elec). Side loading Two Car garage with auto door openers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2384049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

