Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

505 North St

505 North Street · (415) 463-1099 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 North Street, Bryant, AR 72022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 505 North St · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, youll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. Youll have your own yard. You wont share walls. For this home you will have one of the best BACKYARD DESIGNS in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you wont have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now thats easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we cant wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to Peace & Quiet, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Pulaski County Attractions

*p.s. made with love from Headway Homes
*p.p.s. Magic Headway designed this home
*p.p.p.s. 1 Million Dreams *may be included*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5163724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 North St have any available units?
505 North St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 North St have?
Some of 505 North St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 North St currently offering any rent specials?
505 North St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 North St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 North St is pet friendly.
Does 505 North St offer parking?
Yes, 505 North St does offer parking.
Does 505 North St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 North St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 North St have a pool?
No, 505 North St does not have a pool.
Does 505 North St have accessible units?
No, 505 North St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 North St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 North St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 North St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 North St has units with air conditioning.
