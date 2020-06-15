All apartments in Bryant
3417 Andrew Dr

3417 Andrew Drive · (334) 301-2350
Location

3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR 72022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in . You'll love the plush
carpet, fenced backyard, landscaping, and spacious master suite that this home has to offer, and with
easy highway access, convenience to shopping, and close school proximity, you'll finally have more
time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms include low down
payment and 1300/month, so HURRY-great opportunities like this don't come along every day! Call
now to schedule a personal tour of your new 'Home Sweet Home'! Lease with option to buy

(RLNE5834230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Andrew Dr have any available units?
3417 Andrew Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3417 Andrew Dr have?
Some of 3417 Andrew Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Andrew Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Andrew Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Andrew Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Andrew Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryant.
Does 3417 Andrew Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Andrew Dr does offer parking.
Does 3417 Andrew Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Andrew Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Andrew Dr have a pool?
No, 3417 Andrew Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Andrew Dr have accessible units?
No, 3417 Andrew Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Andrew Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Andrew Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 Andrew Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3417 Andrew Dr has units with air conditioning.
