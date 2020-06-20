8122 Falcon Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lake View Home-Short Term Available - Remarkable well maintained lake view home down the street from public boat launch and minutes from Downtown Rogers! Upstairs dining room/kitchen with oak floors. Oversized laundry room with ceramic (wood appearance) tile & granite counters. Stainless appliances , 7 year old architectural roof, newer HVAC, new water heater, automatic shutters in dining room windows, 2 large decks with lake view, basement with scraped wood floors, 400sqft workshop heated & cooled in basement (not part of sqft). Lots of upgrades, spectacular landscaping in front of house. Refrigerator, washer, dryer convey, napoleon wood insert fireplace in living room. All apps are online at MetroRentsNWA.com



(RLNE4561017)