Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

8122 Falcon Pl

8122 Falcon Place · (844) 955-7368
Location

8122 Falcon Place, Benton County, AR 72756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8122 Falcon Pl · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2487 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lake View Home-Short Term Available - Remarkable well maintained lake view home down the street from public boat launch and minutes from Downtown Rogers! Upstairs dining room/kitchen with oak floors. Oversized laundry room with ceramic (wood appearance) tile & granite counters. Stainless appliances , 7 year old architectural roof, newer HVAC, new water heater, automatic shutters in dining room windows, 2 large decks with lake view, basement with scraped wood floors, 400sqft workshop heated & cooled in basement (not part of sqft). Lots of upgrades, spectacular landscaping in front of house. Refrigerator, washer, dryer convey, napoleon wood insert fireplace in living room. All apps are online at MetroRentsNWA.com

(RLNE4561017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8122 Falcon Pl have any available units?
8122 Falcon Pl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8122 Falcon Pl have?
Some of 8122 Falcon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8122 Falcon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8122 Falcon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 Falcon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8122 Falcon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benton County.
Does 8122 Falcon Pl offer parking?
No, 8122 Falcon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8122 Falcon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8122 Falcon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 Falcon Pl have a pool?
No, 8122 Falcon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8122 Falcon Pl have accessible units?
No, 8122 Falcon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 Falcon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8122 Falcon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8122 Falcon Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8122 Falcon Pl has units with air conditioning.
