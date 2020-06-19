All apartments in Bella Vista
5 Boreland LN

5 Boreland Lane · (479) 271-9595
Location

5 Boreland Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72715

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage and large privacy fenced back yard with easy access to the new Bypass & only 15 minutes to Bentonville or Gravette. Spacious front entry with coat closet enters into the living area with trey ceiling and gas log fireplace. Access to back deck from dining area & granite counters in the kitchen, refrigerator not included, nice size bedrooms, walk in shower and jetted tub and walk in closet in master suite. Home is all Not ready for showings until June 23rd, more photos to follow when home is ready. Home is electric, fireplace is attached to is own propane tank.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Boreland LN have any available units?
5 Boreland LN has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Boreland LN have?
Some of 5 Boreland LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Boreland LN currently offering any rent specials?
5 Boreland LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Boreland LN pet-friendly?
No, 5 Boreland LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bella Vista.
Does 5 Boreland LN offer parking?
Yes, 5 Boreland LN offers parking.
Does 5 Boreland LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Boreland LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Boreland LN have a pool?
No, 5 Boreland LN does not have a pool.
Does 5 Boreland LN have accessible units?
No, 5 Boreland LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Boreland LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Boreland LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Boreland LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Boreland LN does not have units with air conditioning.
