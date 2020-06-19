5 Boreland LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage and large privacy fenced back yard with easy access to the new Bypass & only 15 minutes to Bentonville or Gravette. Spacious front entry with coat closet enters into the living area with trey ceiling and gas log fireplace. Access to back deck from dining area & granite counters in the kitchen, refrigerator not included, nice size bedrooms, walk in shower and jetted tub and walk in closet in master suite. Home is all Not ready for showings until June 23rd, more photos to follow when home is ready. Home is electric, fireplace is attached to is own propane tank.