All apartments in Bella Vista
Find more places like 34 Woodbridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bella Vista, AR
/
34 Woodbridge Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

34 Woodbridge Dr

34 Woodbridge Drive · (479) 202-5013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bella Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

34 Woodbridge Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction 3 bed 2 bath home located in Bella Vista. This home features many amenities including wood like tile throughout, custom cabinets and light fixtures, granite counter tops, walk in closets and more. This home is conveniently located near all of the nature trails and lakes that Bella Vista has to offer as well as the Bella Vista Country Club and Golf course. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.
Brand New Construction 3 bed 2 bath home located in Bella Vista. This home features many amenities including wood like tile throughout, custom cabinets and light fixtures, granite counter tops, walk in closets and more. This home is conveniently located near all of the nature trails and lakes that Bella Vista has to offer as well as the Bella Vista Country Club and Golf course. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Woodbridge Dr have any available units?
34 Woodbridge Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Woodbridge Dr have?
Some of 34 Woodbridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Woodbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
34 Woodbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Woodbridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Woodbridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 34 Woodbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 34 Woodbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 34 Woodbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Woodbridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Woodbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 34 Woodbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 34 Woodbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 34 Woodbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Woodbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Woodbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Woodbridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Woodbridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34 Woodbridge Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bella Vista 2 BedroomsBella Vista 3 Bedrooms
Bella Vista Apartments with GaragesBella Vista Apartments with Parking
Bella Vista Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MO
Carthage, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, ARLowell, AR
Prairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity