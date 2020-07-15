34 Woodbridge Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction 3 bed 2 bath home located in Bella Vista. This home features many amenities including wood like tile throughout, custom cabinets and light fixtures, granite counter tops, walk in closets and more. This home is conveniently located near all of the nature trails and lakes that Bella Vista has to offer as well as the Bella Vista Country Club and Golf course. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.

