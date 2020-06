Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern

grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs. Enjoy Bella

Vista and all it has to offer! Plenty of trails and lakes nearby. Home is also close to Bella Vista's Country

Club. Enjoy your mornings on the cozy patio off the living room! Home include all kitchen appliances plus

a Washer and Dryer.