Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 3 bed, 2 full bath duplex. Open concept with eat in kitchen/dining room, vinyl flooring throughout, granite counters, pantry, privacy fenced backyard. This unit also has washer/dryer hookups and attached garage. There is a park down the street and this is in a great location.