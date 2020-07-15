14 Apartments for rent in Austin, AR with garages

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Hill Creek
408 Hill Creek Drive, Austin, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1590 sqft
Spectacular home in one of the fastest growing subdivisions i the surrounding Cabot area. Easy access to the interstate and the Air Force Base.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Seminole
32 Seminole Circle, Austin, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Beautiful home in the Quapaw subdivision. 3 BR 2 BA split floor plan with fenced in backyard and deck.
Results within 1 mile of Austin

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Peachtree
18 Peachtree Lane, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Cute split plan home on large corner lot. Hard surface flooring throughout. Freshly painted. No Smoking and No Pets Permitted. $900 a month - $900 Security Deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Austin

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Harvest Lane
14 Harvest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2037 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location! His and her's closets, jetted tub, built-in shelving, large laundry room, hard floors throughout, pantry, new appliances, refrigerator and more! Shed in the fully fenced backyard

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Weatherwood Lane
16 Weatherwood Drive, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Huge Great Room with High Ceilings & Trim Detail. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained & Stamped Custom Flooring. The Master is Split with HIS/HER Vanities & Large Walk-In Closet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2307 S First St
2307 South 1st Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1430 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split bedroom plan. Master has a very nice bath! Over 1400 square feet of living space! Nice backyard that is completely fenced. Very convenient location!

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Chase Cove
103 Hunters Chase Cv, Lonoke County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4400 sqft
Gorgeous home in prestigious gated subdivision on 2 acres. 4 car garage w/storm cellar. Addl parking. Living rm w/ 2 sided fireplace. Eatin kitch w/custom cab, breakfast bar, stainless steel appl, granite, builtin desk.

1 of 30

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Amy St.
25 Amy, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1419 sqft
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.** Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
500 North St
500 North Street, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1824 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Large yard. Lots of room. Living room and den. Additional shop/work shop next to the house. Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with restrictions.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Creek Cove
22 Cedar Creek Cv, Lonoke County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1470 sqft
22 Cedar Creek Cove Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th!! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.
Results within 10 miles of Austin

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Foxdell Circle
117 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1950 sqft
Roomy and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Foxwood subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Midyette Street
2009 Midyett Street, Beebe, AR
Studio
$500
200 sqft
Mini Storages Available for lease - These storage units range from 5' x 10'; 10' x 10'; 10' x 20'; or 10' x 30' with prices beginning at $35.00; All under fence and lighted areas with coded key pad and auto gates for secure entrance.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4520 Hwy 294 B
4520 Arkansas Highway 294, Lonoke County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit available. Dining area with pantry. 1 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Water included. All electric. No pets. Lease terms 12 months, $850 deposit, $35 application fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Austin, AR

Austin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

