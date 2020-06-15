Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

2805 Cahaba Circle Available 06/24/20 Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008



This home features a great kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge. Fenced in back yard with 2 car garage. This is conveniently located just minutes from the Summit and Grandview Hospital on Highway 280.



Washer/Dryer included!

This home is pet friendly to cats only. No dogs allowed.

Yard Maintenance Addendum applies to this property.



Tenant to Verify Utilities: Alabama Power, Birmingham Water and Sewer and Alagasco.

Tenant to Verify Schools: Cahaba Heights Elementary, Liberty Park Middle and Vestavia Hills High School.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due ($15/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2086559)