Vestavia Hills, AL
2805 Cahaba Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2805 Cahaba Circle

2805 Cahaba Circle · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 Cahaba Circle · Avail. Jun 24

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
2805 Cahaba Circle Available 06/24/20 Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008

This home features a great kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge. Fenced in back yard with 2 car garage. This is conveniently located just minutes from the Summit and Grandview Hospital on Highway 280.

Washer/Dryer included!
This home is pet friendly to cats only. No dogs allowed.
Yard Maintenance Addendum applies to this property.

Tenant to Verify Utilities: Alabama Power, Birmingham Water and Sewer and Alagasco.
Tenant to Verify Schools: Cahaba Heights Elementary, Liberty Park Middle and Vestavia Hills High School.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due ($15/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2086559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Cahaba Circle have any available units?
2805 Cahaba Circle has a unit available for $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2805 Cahaba Circle have?
Some of 2805 Cahaba Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Cahaba Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Cahaba Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Cahaba Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Cahaba Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Cahaba Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Cahaba Circle does offer parking.
Does 2805 Cahaba Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Cahaba Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Cahaba Circle have a pool?
No, 2805 Cahaba Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Cahaba Circle have accessible units?
No, 2805 Cahaba Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Cahaba Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Cahaba Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Cahaba Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2805 Cahaba Circle has units with air conditioning.
