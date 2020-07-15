/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 PM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tillmans Corner, AL
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmeade
5110 Cheyenne St W
5110 Cheyenne Street West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1595 sqft
MUST SEE WON'T LAST LONG!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN HUNTER'S COVE SUBDIVISION. GAS HOT WATER HEATER. GAS START WOOD BURN FIREPLACE. NO REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. HAS HOOKUPS.
1 of 6
Last updated March 5 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
4940 CAMELOT DRIVE W
4940 Camelot Drive West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Super nice house with new flooring and fresh paint. Very clean! 2 car garage detached with space for storage. Fence in back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect
4651 Carlile Dr
4651 Carlile Drive, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2000 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and quick access to I-10 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home, South west mobile carpet in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic in kitchen,den, living room with wood burning fireplace and baths.
Results within 1 mile of Tillmans Corner
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 05:30 AM
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Di Grado
3435 Zephyr Dr
3435 Zephyr Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1621 sqft
THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG! FANTASTIC HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD, SINGLE ATTACHED GARAGE, FIREPLACE. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO PETS. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT
6584 Madison Arras Ct, Theodore, AL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT in Theodore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tillmans Corner
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
11 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Overton
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904292)
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1754 Harrington Way
1754 Harrington Way, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brick Home 3/2 Double Garage - Brick home, double garage, living room, dining room, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, tile, laminate, and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, washing machine and dryer. No Pets (RLNE3858560)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
8423 Oak Pointe Ct
8423 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
CUTE ONE STORY BRICK RANCH ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN WEST MOBILE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, RAISED CEILINGS, NICE LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREAS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, DOUBLE GARAGE, BIG PATIO FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1829 Kendall Ct E
1829 Kendall Ct E, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1701 sqft
Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5728 DELROSE DRIVE
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
Nice Brick 4 bedroom home with 2 baths close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision. Vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving and desk in den.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Warwick
2159 SEASONS COURT
2159 Seasons Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1267 sqft
Baker School District! Immaculate updated home in Spring Grove with fresh paint, updated lighting, new carpet in all bedrooms, hardwood/laminate in the living area, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in the great room, updated appliances, and much
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Airmont
3858 HILLCREST LANE
3858 Hillcrest Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute house in nice neighborhood off of Azalea and Cottage Hill Rd. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Great size back yard with beautiful trees. Single attached carport.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
D'Iberville
8331 CHAMPLAIN CIRCLE
8331 Champlain Circle, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
This home has a great master suite with room for a sitting area overlooking beautiful back yard. Cozy den with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Great size bonus room for entertaining. nice sized shed for storage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. Home pre-wired for alarm.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4016 Cresthaven
4016 Cresthaven Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
4016 Cresthaven Available 08/01/20 4016 Cresthaven Road - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION Very nice 3 bedrooms and two Bathrooms House Totally Electric comes with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook-up, single carport, and tile through out
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5637 Bentley Ct
5637 Bentley Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
5637 Bentley Ct Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage, 10 minutes to USA - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home off Cottage Hill Rd. in Bentley Woods. Laminate hardwood floors in living, dinning, ,bedroom and hall areas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
D'Iberville
8721 Dutch Valley Court
8721 Dutch Valley Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1159 sqft
WON'T LAST!!!! NEW ELECTRIC RANGE, DISHWASHER. NEW VINYL IN THREE BEDROOMS. PRIVACY FENCE ALL THE WAY AROUND THE PROPERTY. STORAGE SHED TO USE HAS NO LOCK. NO REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL.