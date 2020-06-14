Apartment List
/
AL
/
tarrant
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:55 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tarrant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2009 E Lake Blvd
2009 East Lake Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrant

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4237 39th Avenue North
4237 39th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
Birmingham/Inglenook - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, rear laundry room den/play room, central heat and air, total electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4401 41st Place North
4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1532 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4529 40th Pl N
4529 40th Pl N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath all-electric home. Located in the Inglenook community of Birmingham. This house offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4012 38th Avenue North
4012 38th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1640 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 4

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4224 50th Ave N
4224 50th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1326 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Inglenook neighborhood - Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Inglenook neighborhood. Corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen. Storage garage. Newly renovated. (RLNE3200873)
Results within 5 miles of Tarrant
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fountain Heights
13 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Five Points South
2 Units Available
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1222 Linwood Street
1222 Linwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
Roebuck/Jefferson County - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, 1 Car Garage. (RLNE5855285)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
731 81st St S
731 81st Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1221 sqft
Home for rent in East Lake!!! Move in by 6/19/20 to receive 1/2 off security deposit! COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crestline
1 Unit Available
4145 Winston Way
4145 Winston Way, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1466 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA in Birmingham Crestline area - Fabulous location in Crestline area. Front porch is ready for a few rocking chairs and a peaceful afternoon! Only about 12 minutes to UAB. The living room has lots of natural light plus a gas log fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
901 Meadowbrook Drive
901 Meadowbrook Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1006 sqft
New On The Market! Too Freakin' Cute! Better Hurry To See This One!! - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! New Fresh Colors! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
633 62nd Street South
633 62nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
792 sqft
2 Bedroom Cottage in Crestwood - This one is all NEW and tastefully done! New siding, windows, floors, tile, paint, roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
816 Vanderbilt Street
816 Vanderbilt Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
New On the Market - South Eastlake - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - New on the Market and Newly Renovated. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1353 5th Place NW
1353 5th Place Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
Center Point - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home." (RLNE5595114)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8328 7th Court South
8328 7th Court South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1329 sqft
**NEW on Market** REMODELED 3 Bedroom in Birmingham! Priced to Rent Immediately!!** - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the East Lake community of Birmingham.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tarrant, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tarrant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Tarrant 2 BedroomsTarrant 3 Bedrooms
Tarrant Apartments with BalconyTarrant Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Tarrant Dog Friendly ApartmentsTarrant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL
Grayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University