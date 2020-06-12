/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mulga, AL
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Results within 5 miles of Mulga
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wylam
1 Unit Available
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
917 Heflin Avenue West
917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1104 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 20
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Mulga
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Smithfield Estates
15 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1247 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1234 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1336 Oakland Ave
1336 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
- (RLNE5806852)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Osceola Cir.
508 Osceola Circle, Fairfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
- (RLNE4806402)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Hooper City
1 Unit Available
3840 Coalburg Rd
3840 Coalburg Road, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric home today! This unit is spacious, recently updated, and has everything you'll need. Located in Fultondale. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and a short commute to Birmingham.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1301 35th Street Ensley
1301 35th Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
910 sqft
This home features a 2 Bdrm 1 bath, Livingroom, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Large fenced in backyard. The price is awesome. If you move in by you will receive $50.00 off per month for a 12,18,36 month lease. with approved credit.
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
504 9th Avenue
504 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
House is in great shape with new paint everywhere, new fixtures, reliable heating and air, freshly cleaned and looking for a new tenant. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 13
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1330 13th Ave N
1330 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
- (RLNE4048143)
