3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
265 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mountain Brook, AL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4316 LITTLE RIVER RD
4316 Little River Road, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Wonderful Townhome in Cherokee Bend. This house has plenty of space to spread out and has mature trees giving ample shade in the fenced in back yard. Master on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Brook
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
41 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4033 Christopher Drive
4033 Christopher Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Updated 3 bedroom single family home conveniently located close to everything Cahaba Heights has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
129 Briar Grove Drive
129 Briar Grove Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1539 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Crestwood South
1 Unit Available
920 47th Place South
920 47th Place South, Birmingham, AL
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
4145 Winston Way
4145 Winston Way, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1466 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA in Birmingham Crestline area - Fabulous location in Crestline area. Front porch is ready for a few rocking chairs and a peaceful afternoon! Only about 12 minutes to UAB. The living room has lots of natural light plus a gas log fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Homewood
1 Unit Available
1831 28th Ave S, #360 N
1831 28th Avenue South, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2380 sqft
Rare 3 BR, 2 BA SoHo condo for rent - Fabulous find....3 BR, 2 BA at SoHo Flats. Wonderful location in downtown Homewood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redmont Park
1 Unit Available
2315 21st Ave South
2315 21st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestwood South
1 Unit Available
425 Art Hanes Blvd
425 A Hanes Boulevard, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
425 Art Hanes Blvd Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Home in Birmingham, AL - View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This is a must see home in Crestline.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
2805 Cahaba Circle Available 06/24/20 Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008 This home
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.
