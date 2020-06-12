/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mountain Brook, AL
Redmont Park
38 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1130 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Rosedale
9 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Centrally located just minutes from Birmingham’s favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, 4700 Colonnade is a new luxury community that offers unmatched features and exciting amenities.
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
12 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Crestwood South
1 Unit Available
633 RUMBLE AVE
633 Rumble Ave, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse located in an unmatched Crestline Park location at The Gladstone New Construction townhouse in Crestline Park! This 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom townhouse provides modern amenities with a timeless design in an unmatched Crestline
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Glen Iris
70 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
52 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1175 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
