Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Moody, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moody renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2428 Briarcliff Drive
2428 Briarcliff Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1725 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Moody
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
$
9 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$936
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
164 Glen Cross Circle
164 Glenn Cross Dr, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2277 sqft
164 Glen Cross Circle Available 07/24/20 Home for rent Trussville - This home is located in the Glen Cross subdivision of Trussville. It feautures 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, custom closets, and beautiful pallet walls.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Morning Mist Lane
270 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1444 sqft
270 Morning Mist Lane Available 07/25/20 Odenville/ Beaver Creek Garden Home - A very cute house with lots of features This house is located in Beaver Creek subdivision which is in the city of Odenville.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785
Results within 10 miles of Moody
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
30 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1907 Reed Road Northeast
1907 Reed Road Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1907 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) Dishwasher (available during move-in) This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2720 Laburnum Drive
2720 Laburnum Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1232 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
1212 Birchwood Street
1212 Birchwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1852 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
310 Quail Ridge Road
310 Quail Ridge Rd, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2525 7th Street NE
2525 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1358 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Move-in Ready - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quickly!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1398 Creekside Glen
1398 Creekside Gln, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Like-NEW home available for lease in a popular subdivision! - Don’t miss your chance to lease a brand new home in the hottest community east of Mountain Brook.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Huffman
1108 Kiser Rd
1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
1066 sqft
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Meadwood Dr NE
213 Meadwood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Welcome home to 213 Meadwood Drive NE! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Center Point is conveniently located, has beautiful hardwood floors, and has a private backyard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
108 14th Ct NW
108 14th Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1624 sqft
This house has SO much character!! 4 bedroom 2 bath home will go fast. Fully renovated with refinished floors and granite counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moody, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moody renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

