Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Montevallo, AL

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
124 Patriot Point Drive
124 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Take advantage of leasing this beautiful, newly constructed home with all the modern features! This home is two story with luxury vinyl plank and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
132 Patriot Point Drive
132 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Do not miss out on this newly constructed home in Patriot Point! So many great features! This home comes with a garage, front porch, ceiling fans
Results within 1 mile of Montevallo

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
201 Meadowgreen Drive
201 Meadowgreen Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1542 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
33 Oakdale Drive
33 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Montevallo! You will fall in love with this beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features giant island, updated appliances, and fresh paint.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oakdale Drive
7 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Don't let this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home slip by.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
121 Meadowgreen Drive
121 Meadowgreen Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Check out this cute home in Montevallo! There are new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a covered back porch, with plenty of shade.
Results within 5 miles of Montevallo
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
200 Camden Lake Drive
200 Camden Lake Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1884 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
672 The Heights Ln
672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2211 sqft
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 The Heights Lane
542 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28 Magnolia Way
28 Magnolia Way, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1479 sqft
This amazing home is a MUST SEE!! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath house is newly remodeled; complete with new flooring, tile, fixtures, paint and many more features! Call us today to schedule your appointment at 205-410-8785

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
149 Ashby Street
149 Ashby Street, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2338 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
125 Gardenside Drive
125 Gardenside Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1769 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! The home located at 125 Gardenside Drive is a 3-bedroom 2-bath. This home is a must-see.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4878 Stonecreek Way
4878 Stonecreek Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1314 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Montevallo, AL

Finding an apartment in Montevallo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

