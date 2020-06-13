Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Montevallo, AL with garage

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
132 Patriot Point Drive
132 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Do not miss out on this newly constructed home in Patriot Point! So many great features! This home comes with a garage, front porch, ceiling fans

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
145 SAMFORD ST
145 Samford Street, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Great 4 side brick vintage home. The roof and A/C are both 2 years old. Washer and Dryer are included. There is also a storm shelter on the property. The house is located next to Montevallo Middle school and George Dailey Park.
Results within 5 miles of Montevallo

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2211 sqft
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
116 DAVENTRY DR
116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
680 The Heights Lane
680 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
Relax and enjoy this Charming Townhome located in Townside Square in Calera This home features a generous amount of space waiting on you to call home. The home has 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Connections.
Results within 10 miles of Montevallo
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 St. Charles Drive
122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!! Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
446 Marsh Circle
446 Marsh Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1360 sqft
What a home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Calera! Home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been perfected with updated finishes throughout the home! Home has garage and fenced in backyard! This home will not last long so schedule

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)

1 of 8

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Montevallo, AL

Montevallo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

