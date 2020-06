Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Madison. Move-in ready! New flooring, fresh paint, new granite in kitchen & bath bathrooms. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard with shed. Great location near Redstone Arsenal, schools, shopping and much more! This one won't last long! No Cats. Dogs permitted on a case by case basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.