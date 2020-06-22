217 Coral Court

Amenities
Madison City - MOVE IN READY FRIDAY JUNE 19! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths off of County Line Road on the I565 side of Madison! Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out. Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.
$30 application fee per applicant (non-refundable)
$1950 Security Deposit
$1950 Monthly Rent
$400 non refundable pet fee per pet maximum pets allowed is 2. Maximum weight 25 pounds. NO pets under the age of 1 year!
Proof of Renters Insurance required before move-in or a mandatory Liability to Landlord Insurance at tenant’s expense - $12 a month.
Proof of Utility transfer required before move-In
No Personal Checks accepted – Pay on-line or by certified funds
Must fill out application completely including driver's license, and pay statement for a work period of 1 month
To schedule a showing or make application: www.mj.properties
(RLNE5857953)