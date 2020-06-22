All apartments in Madison
217 Coral Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

217 Coral Court

217 Coral Court · (256) 261-2099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Coral Court, Madison, AL 35756

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Coral Court · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Madison City - MOVE IN READY FRIDAY JUNE 19! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths off of County Line Road on the I565 side of Madison! Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out. Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

$30 application fee per applicant (non-refundable)
$1950 Security Deposit
$1950 Monthly Rent
$400 non refundable pet fee per pet maximum pets allowed is 2. Maximum weight 25 pounds. NO pets under the age of 1 year!
Proof of Renters Insurance required before move-in or a mandatory Liability to Landlord Insurance at tenant’s expense - $12 a month.
Proof of Utility transfer required before move-In
No Personal Checks accepted – Pay on-line or by certified funds

Must fill out application completely including driver's license, and pay statement for a work period of 1 month
To schedule a showing or make application: www.mj.properties

(RLNE5857953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Coral Court have any available units?
217 Coral Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Coral Court have?
Some of 217 Coral Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Coral Court currently offering any rent specials?
217 Coral Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Coral Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Coral Court is pet friendly.
Does 217 Coral Court offer parking?
Yes, 217 Coral Court does offer parking.
Does 217 Coral Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Coral Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Coral Court have a pool?
No, 217 Coral Court does not have a pool.
Does 217 Coral Court have accessible units?
No, 217 Coral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Coral Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Coral Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Coral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Coral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
