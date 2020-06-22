217 Coral Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Madison City - MOVE IN READY FRIDAY JUNE 19! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths off of County Line Road on the I565 side of Madison! Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out. Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



$30 application fee per applicant (non-refundable)

$1950 Security Deposit

$1950 Monthly Rent

$400 non refundable pet fee per pet maximum pets allowed is 2. Maximum weight 25 pounds. NO pets under the age of 1 year!

Proof of Renters Insurance required before move-in or a mandatory Liability to Landlord Insurance at tenant’s expense - $12 a month.

Proof of Utility transfer required before move-In

No Personal Checks accepted – Pay on-line or by certified funds



Must fill out application completely including driver's license, and pay statement for a work period of 1 month

To schedule a showing or make application: www.mj.properties



(RLNE5857953)