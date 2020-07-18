203 DECLARATION CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible move in ready home nestled on semi cul de sac convenient to everything! This home has been updated and offers recent laminate flooring throughout all main living areas. The spacious family room offers an abundance of natural light with tons of windows & features soaring vaulted ceilings. The family room is open to the kitchen with brand new granite countertops, open shelving, updated hardware & fixtures. The master suite is isolated and offers large en suite bath with jacuzzi tub & sep. shower, tile flooring, double vanities and new granite counters. NEW HVAC '17. Fabulous location! NO PETS