Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Madison City Schools. Spacious, open floor plan with hardwood throughout the living area. Spectacular kitchen with stainless/black appliances, a vast granite island, breakfast area and a walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings in the master suite and the great room. Double vanities, two walk-in closets, jetted tub and an oversized shower in the master bath. 3 bedrooms down. Bonus Room/4th bedroom up. Screened in porch and custom, brick paved patio outside. Realtor owned. *No Pets.*