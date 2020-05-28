All apartments in Lincoln
131 Maple Leaf Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

131 Maple Leaf Drive

131 Maple Leaf Dr · (205) 218-4635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL 35096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Studio · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3 bedrooms, 2 full spacious bathrooms, Nice open with kitchen that is fully loaded with every appliance you would need, beautiful laminate flooring with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. And don't forget about the massive laundry room and 2 car garage with additional parking. Do you want the new house without having to commit to a 30 year mortgage right now? Well this house nestled in the heart of Lincoln is perfect for you. contact me now to setup a showing. This home won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have any available units?
131 Maple Leaf Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have?
Some of 131 Maple Leaf Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Maple Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Maple Leaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Maple Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Maple Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Maple Leaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Maple Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 131 Maple Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Maple Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Maple Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Maple Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Maple Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
