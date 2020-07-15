Amenities

304 Reed Way Available 08/01/20 Kimberly 2 story house built 2017, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with fenced in Backyard - The house is located inside Doss Ferry Subdivision which is within the city limits of Kimberly. This subdivision is directly across the street from North Jefferson Middle School. This school feeds into Mortimer Jordon High School.



Nice sized living room that is open to the kitchen and dining for those fun time gatherings. My kitchen is well equipped with island with built in dishwasher, stove and microwave. I have plenty of cabinets but I also have a pantry for added storage. Upstairs is where you will find the Master Suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also on the 2nd level so you don't have to carry laundry up and down. There are 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath on the 2nd level



The Washer & Dryer are included. The rent includes access to all of the Homeowners Association benefits such as the use of the Clubhouse playground, and Swimming Pool.



No Cats Allowed



