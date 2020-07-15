All apartments in Kimberly
Find more places like 304 Reed Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kimberly, AL
/
304 Reed Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

304 Reed Way

304 Reed Way · (205) 835-7488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

304 Reed Way, Kimberly, AL 35091

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Reed Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
304 Reed Way Available 08/01/20 Kimberly 2 story house built 2017, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with fenced in Backyard - The house is located inside Doss Ferry Subdivision which is within the city limits of Kimberly. This subdivision is directly across the street from North Jefferson Middle School. This school feeds into Mortimer Jordon High School.

Nice sized living room that is open to the kitchen and dining for those fun time gatherings. My kitchen is well equipped with island with built in dishwasher, stove and microwave. I have plenty of cabinets but I also have a pantry for added storage. Upstairs is where you will find the Master Suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also on the 2nd level so you don't have to carry laundry up and down. There are 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath on the 2nd level

The Washer & Dryer are included. The rent includes access to all of the Homeowners Association benefits such as the use of the Clubhouse playground, and Swimming Pool.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4648697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Reed Way have any available units?
304 Reed Way has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Reed Way have?
Some of 304 Reed Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Reed Way currently offering any rent specials?
304 Reed Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Reed Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Reed Way is pet friendly.
Does 304 Reed Way offer parking?
No, 304 Reed Way does not offer parking.
Does 304 Reed Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Reed Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Reed Way have a pool?
Yes, 304 Reed Way has a pool.
Does 304 Reed Way have accessible units?
No, 304 Reed Way does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Reed Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Reed Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Reed Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Reed Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 304 Reed Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALDecatur, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALFultondale, ALGraysville, ALClay, ALCenter Point, AL
Adamsville, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALForestdale, ALIrondale, ALPleasant Grove, ALFairfield, ALMidfield, ALHueytown, ALBrook Highland, ALJasper, ALChelsea, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity