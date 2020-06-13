Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Irondale, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2202 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2100 Mountain View Rd
2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 1 mile of Irondale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$928
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4316 LITTLE RIVER RD
4316 Little River Road, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Wonderful Townhome in Cherokee Bend. This house has plenty of space to spread out and has mature trees giving ample shade in the fenced in back yard. Master on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
833 79TH PL
833 79th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
Come see this FULLY Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Eastlake Community. This home features original hardwood throughout, spacious living area with wood burning fire place with formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$814
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Irondale, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Irondale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

