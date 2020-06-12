/
2 bedroom apartments
80 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irondale, AL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
Results within 1 mile of Irondale
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1127 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
49 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Redmont Park
38 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1130 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Liberty Highlands
9 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1175 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Centrally located just minutes from Birmingham’s favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, 4700 Colonnade is a new luxury community that offers unmatched features and exciting amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
