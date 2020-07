The Reserve at Research Park

Amenities

Enjoy a Resort-Inspired Apartment Lifestyle in Huntsville, AL

Do what you love every day. Lounge in one of the six swimming pools, blowing off some steam at the relaxing sauna, or showing off your A-game at the tennis, shuffleboard, & pickle ball courts—we offer the space for everything. Not to mention the two clubhouses that await with leisurely fun, the state-of-the-art fitness center that helps you stay in top shape, and the fenced modern backyard, which will soon be the favorite spot for the little ones. Services like the clothing care center, on-site maintenance, and parking will delight you just as much.



Adding to your convenience even more is your studio, one, two, or three-bedroom home. It features energy-efficient appliances, hardwood-inspired floors, stylish ceiling fans, oversized closets, and lovely patios/balconies that connect you to the beautiful outdoors.



Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, our location enters the scene. Besides putting you steps away from various shopping and dining destinations, it’s also a short drive away from renowned employers like NASA and UAH. Ready to find out even more about our Huntsville, AL, apartments? Give us a call today and reserve your time for a personal tour!