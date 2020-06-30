3178 Lakeland Drive Southwest

Amenities

Nice 2 story home with fully fenced in backyard. 3 large bedrooms and large open and flowing downstairs living space. Great commuter location to Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville International, Research Park or 65 access.

Call Darin at 256-665-6829 with any questions.

Apply online at: huntsvillepropertymanagers.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.