3178 Lakeland Drive Southwest
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

3178 Lakeland Drive Southwest

3178 Lakeland Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3178 Lakeland Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35756
Westlake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 story home with fully fenced in backyard. 3 large bedrooms and large open and flowing downstairs living space. Great commuter location to Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville International, Research Park or 65 access.
Call Darin at 256-665-6829 with any questions.
Apply online at: huntsvillepropertymanagers.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

