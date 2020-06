Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Points! Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in 5 Points. Hardwood floors, beautiful light fixtures, fridge, range/oven and dishwasher included. Spacious fenced yard. Small pets accepted with prior approval and $300 non refundable pet fee. No Smoking. For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 256-417-6840 or visit www.rcpmanage.com for application.



(RLNE3763028)