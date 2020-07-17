Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

568 Highland Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Highland Lakes! - Stunning 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home for rent in the beautiful gated community of Highland Lakes. Enter the double front doors to a soaring 2 story foyer with a grand staircase to the left and formal dining room on the right. Massive kitchen features a gas range, ample storage space, island, plenty of bar seating, and another gorgeous dining area with a grand chandelier. The great room includes a gas fireplace and overlooks the screened-in porch and enormous private backyard. Master suite is on the main level and has a fireplace, his and her closets, and ensuite bathroom that consists of 2 separate sinks, jacuzzi tub and stand up shower. Laundry room and half bathroom are also on the main level. Upstairs 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with separate vanities and walk-in closets and an additional bedroom with its own private bath. Extensive ground floor unfinished basement features a 3 car garage and access to the backyard, complete with sprawling decks, and a gazebo. Community amenities include a large playground, walking trails, and lakes. Conveniently located just off of Highway 280 and nestled within the ridges of Oak Mountain, this community is just minutes away from restaurants, shops and so much more!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



(RLNE5889126)