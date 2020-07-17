All apartments in Highland Lakes
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

568 Highland Park Circle

568 Highland Park Circle · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

568 Highland Park Circle, Highland Lakes, AL 35242

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 568 Highland Park Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$3,095

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
568 Highland Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Highland Lakes! - Stunning 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home for rent in the beautiful gated community of Highland Lakes. Enter the double front doors to a soaring 2 story foyer with a grand staircase to the left and formal dining room on the right. Massive kitchen features a gas range, ample storage space, island, plenty of bar seating, and another gorgeous dining area with a grand chandelier. The great room includes a gas fireplace and overlooks the screened-in porch and enormous private backyard. Master suite is on the main level and has a fireplace, his and her closets, and ensuite bathroom that consists of 2 separate sinks, jacuzzi tub and stand up shower. Laundry room and half bathroom are also on the main level. Upstairs 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with separate vanities and walk-in closets and an additional bedroom with its own private bath. Extensive ground floor unfinished basement features a 3 car garage and access to the backyard, complete with sprawling decks, and a gazebo. Community amenities include a large playground, walking trails, and lakes. Conveniently located just off of Highway 280 and nestled within the ridges of Oak Mountain, this community is just minutes away from restaurants, shops and so much more!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5889126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Highland Park Circle have any available units?
568 Highland Park Circle has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 568 Highland Park Circle have?
Some of 568 Highland Park Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Highland Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
568 Highland Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Highland Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Highland Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 568 Highland Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 568 Highland Park Circle offers parking.
Does 568 Highland Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Highland Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Highland Park Circle have a pool?
No, 568 Highland Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 568 Highland Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 568 Highland Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Highland Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Highland Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Highland Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 568 Highland Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
