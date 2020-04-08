All apartments in Harvest
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:21 PM

129 Lockport Drive

129 Lockport Drive · (256) 570-5860
Location

129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL 35749

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Lockport Drive have any available units?
129 Lockport Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 129 Lockport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Lockport Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Lockport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Lockport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 129 Lockport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 129 Lockport Drive does offer parking.
Does 129 Lockport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Lockport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Lockport Drive have a pool?
No, 129 Lockport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 129 Lockport Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Lockport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Lockport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Lockport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Lockport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Lockport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
