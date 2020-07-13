/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harvest, AL
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
219 Farmington Drive
219 Farmington Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1787 sqft
There's space for you and guests too in this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath home in Harvest.
Results within 1 mile of Harvest
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
152 Bayside Lane
152 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, garage, and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Harvest
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chadwick Pointe
14176 Woodcove Ln NW
14176 Woodcove Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious & Quiet 4 bdrm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Mystic Way
126 Mystic Way, Madison County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2419 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Madison 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2419 Sq. ft. - Property Id: 97155 This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has it all.
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
135 Frankie Lane
135 Frankie Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Gorgeous 1,945 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Suddith Lane
125 Suddith Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
125 Suddith Lane Available 07/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Harvest - Recently updated!! This gorgeous home won't last long! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, two car garage, and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom are just a few of
Results within 10 miles of Harvest
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
Providence Ridge Apartments
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
4 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
11 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe at Madison
7900 Madison Pike, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Pointe at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
4 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$971
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
108 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3904 Northwest Kenwood Drive
3904 Kenwood Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1598 sqft
Four Bedroom with Two Full Baths Large Corner Lot with Mature Trees Single Car Garage Large Double Carport Drive-Through Gate Large Locking Shed Newly Renovated Kitchen Newly Renovated Bathrooms Fresh Paint Throughout Contact us to schedule a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.