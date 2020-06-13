Apartment List
/
AL
/
harvest
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harvest, AL

Finding an apartment in Harvest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
155 Waterbury Drive
155 Waterbury Drive, Harvest, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
4878 sqft
155 Waterbury Drive Available 07/10/20 155 Waterbury Drive - Super family home w/ basement suite w/glamour bath,rec. room, bedroom, kitchen w/corian countertops, storm shelter wine cellar. oversized garage w/storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 Grant Drive
111 Grant Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
126 Mylo Road
126 Mylo Circle, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
Settle down in this 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Harvest.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
219 Farmington Drive
219 Farmington Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1787 sqft
There's space for you and guests too in this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath home in Harvest.
Results within 1 mile of Harvest

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
159 Bayside Lane
159 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1457 sqft
Reserve some time to see this 1-story home in Toney.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
152 Bayside Lane
152 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, garage, and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Harvest
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.

1 of 11

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Harvest
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
30 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harvest, AL

Finding an apartment in Harvest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Harvest 3 BedroomsHarvest Apartments with BalconyHarvest Apartments with Garage
Harvest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarvest Apartments with Parking
Harvest Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarvest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALColumbia, TNMadison, AL
Tullahoma, TNCullman, ALDecatur, AL
Athens, ALPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University