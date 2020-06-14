Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Harvest, AL with garage

Harvest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
155 Waterbury Drive
155 Waterbury Drive, Harvest, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
4878 sqft
155 Waterbury Drive Available 07/10/20 155 Waterbury Drive - Super family home w/ basement suite w/glamour bath,rec. room, bedroom, kitchen w/corian countertops, storm shelter wine cellar. oversized garage w/storage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Harvest

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
152 Bayside Lane
152 Bayside Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, garage, and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Harvest
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Addison Park Apts
19 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
123 Timberland Trace
123 Timberland Trace, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Madison AL. The home has a fenced in back yard and a deck. The flooring is hardwood and the rooms are carpet. The closets have plenty of room for storage with additional storage space in the garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Maple Ridge
1 Unit Available
127 Maple Ridge Blvd.
127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2490 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
258 Mountain Creek Drive
258 Mountain Creek Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
Move-in ready home in Knox Creek! Lawn care provided throughout the Summer of 2020. This open floor plan is a great space for entertaining friends or family.

1 of 11

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Harvest
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
29 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
182 BOWDOCK DRIVE
182 Bowdock Drive, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new / never occupied full brick rancher. Immediate availability with application approval! Zoned for award winning Madison City Schools in a tucked away community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
123 BAMBI LANE
123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
3721 Jamestown Drive Northwest
3721 Jamestown Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1810 sqft
Gorgeous 1,446 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2143 sqft
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Brady Drive
212 Brady Drive, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1467 sqft
Spacious 1,467 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Harvest, AL

Harvest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

