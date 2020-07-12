Apartment List
/
AL
/
gardendale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gardendale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
128 Honeysuckle Drive
128 Honeysuckle Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1043 sqft
Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Results within 5 miles of Gardendale

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roebuck
104 Lawson Drive
104 Lawson Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
104 Lawson Drive Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Center Point **Section 8 OK** - Home for rent in Center Point, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached carport. NO PETS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
428 Central Ave
428 Central Avenue, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1008 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fultondale will not last long!! Large front yard, plenty of parking, dog kennel and detached entertainment porch are just a few of the extras this home has.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View NOW!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
520 Camellia Rd
520 Camellia Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1053 sqft
Welcome home to 520 Camellia Road! This cozy 3BR/1BA home in the Roebuck Gardens Subdivision has a Livingroom /dining room combo, hardwoods throughout, washer/dryer connection, electric stove, refrigerator, gas water heater, carport, plenty of

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
5005 43rd Street North
5005 43rd Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1206 sqft
Newly renovated. New floors in living room, Nice size backyard. Covered Carport. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$970
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4529 40th Pl N
4529 40th Pl N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
774 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath all-electric home. Located in the Inglenook community of Birmingham. This house offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
2245 3rd St NE
2245 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy, and private all-electric home. It has been recently renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and fixtures. Large Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1705 5th Way NW
1705 5th Way Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Very nice single size home. Step onto this Nice size front porch. Spacious family room and kitchen with large eat in area. Large master bedroom with half bath. 2 nice size bedrooms with spacious closets.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4012 38th Avenue North
4012 38th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1640 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.

1 of 4

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4224 50th Ave N
4224 50th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1326 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Inglenook neighborhood - Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Inglenook neighborhood. Corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen. Storage garage. Newly renovated. (RLNE3200873)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gardendale, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gardendale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gardendale 1 BedroomsGardendale 2 BedroomsGardendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGardendale 3 BedroomsGardendale Apartments with Balcony
Gardendale Apartments with GarageGardendale Apartments with GymGardendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGardendale Apartments with Parking
Gardendale Apartments with PoolGardendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGardendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGardendale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University